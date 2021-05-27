News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How to join efforts to keep West Suffolk tidy

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 3:22 PM May 27, 2021   
There's a chance to join the Great British Spring Clean in a park, woodland, street, on a riverbank

Everyone is being encouraged to get set for the country’s biggest mass-action community clean-up this spring - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Join more than 1,000 voluntary litter pickers in West Suffolk by getting involved in this year's Great British Spring Clean.

Led by Keep Britain Tidy, 2021's Great British Spring Clean gets underway on Friday, May 28, and runs until June 13.

The initiative encourages local communities to tackle litter in their areas and this year organisers have set the Million Mile Mission, which involves individuals and groups pledging how much time they will spend litter picking, which is converted into miles.

So far more than 780,800 miles have already been pledged. 

West Suffolk Council will continue lend its support by providing litter pickers and bin bags, as well as arranging for the waste to be collected from agreed locations that are accessible to vehicles.

So far the council has given out around 1,500 litter pickers to those taking part in keeping West Suffolk tidy all year around.

People can request litter pickers and bags here.

The council asks that you then put whatever you collect in your wheelie bin.

Or, if you are supporting a community group effort and need the council to pick up the bags you have collected, this can be arranged in advance by contacting customer services on 01284 763233 or send an email.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "Over 1,500 amazing individuals across West Suffolk volunteer year-round, helping to keep where they live looking beautiful.

"Getting outside became even more valuable during lockdown, and the Great British Spring Clean is a chance for everyone to express their appreciation of where they live by becoming a litter hero - even if that’s simply checking the pavement in front of your home is free of litter.”

