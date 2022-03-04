News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Keep Stowmarket Tidy week returns for second year

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 12:00 PM March 4, 2022
Group photo from Team Up to Clean Up 2021 Stowmarket

Team Up to Clean Up in 2021, which will return this year, starting at the Recreation Ground. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

Stowmarket Town Council has confirmed that Keep Stowmarket Tidy Week will return for its second year.

From Monday, April 4 to Sunday, April 10 the council will be sharing information on how to reduce household waste, while people are encouraged to take part in litter picks.  

Litter picking kits containing litter pickers, hi-vis jackets and refuse sacks can be borrowed from Town Council litter picking hubs at Stowmarket Community Centre, Milton House and Cedars Park Community Centre.

Communities and partnerships manager, Karl Daniels, said: "Whether you commit to do five minutes, five hours or attend the Team Up to Clean Up event, every contribution will help keep our town clean and protect the environment.”

More information on how to take part in the week, which will finish with the annual community litter pick Team Up to Clean Up starting at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, April 9, can be found here.

Keep Stowmarket Tidy Week litter pick in 2021

People are encouraged to take part in litter picks in their local area, like this one in 2021. - Credit: Stowmarket Town Council

