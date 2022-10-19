Dog waste bins in Kesgrave have 'not been emptied for weeks', residents say

Dog waste bins in Kesgrave have not been emptied for weeks - Credit: Paul Driver

Kesgrave residents have raised concerns over the town's dog waste bins - claiming they have not been emptied for several weeks.

Local people say the bins “look and smell disgusting”, with dog waste bags overflowing onto the ground.

One of the local residents, Paul Driver, said: “The bins haven’t been emptied for five weeks.

Dog waste bins in Kesgrave have not been emptied for weeks - Credit: Paul Driver

“I took my dog for a walk this morning and a lot of bins were overflowing.

“I've lived here since 1984, and I don't know when the bins first came around, but they were always regularly emptied, every week, as regular as clockwork.

“This year it's just got worse, and we've gone a few weeks without them being emptied.

“Now bags are just being thrown on the grass because there's nowhere to put them.

Dog waste bins in Kesgrave have not been emptied for weeks - Credit: Paul Driver

“It's a shame for people who live near these bins.”

Kesgrave Town Council has been contacted regarding the issue but said that East Suffolk Council is the authority responsible for collecting the waste from the bins.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our partners at East Suffolk Norse deployed staff to the Kesgrave area on Monday 3 October in response to reports of dog waste bins being full.

“Usage of bins fluctuates, so we constantly monitor and work closely with our waste management partners to identify any missed bins and arrange for crews to respond.

“East Suffolk Norse is also reviewing scheduling of collections to see if consistency of service can be improved upon.

“Most bins in Kesgrave are scheduled to be emptied once a week, with a small number scheduled to be emptied twice weekly.

“Dog waste can be disposed of in any litter bin, and we would ask dog owners to put their dog’s waste in their waste bin at home if public bins are full.

"If you notice the bin is damaged or overflowing, please report it to us through our website."

