Plans for second village school scrapped in favour of bigger site

Plans have been announced to relocate Lakenheath Community Primary School to Station Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been announced to relocate a village primary school to a bigger site by 2025.

Suffolk County Council is proposing to move Lakenheath Community Primary School from its current location in Mill Road to the new site in Station Road.

The relocation plan replaces previous proposals to build a second school in the village which were scrapped due to viability and financial risk issues.

The new Station Road school will offer an additional 105 places for new pupils with the option for expansion in further years if needed.

Chair of governors for Lakenheath Community Primary School Dawn Bluett said: "The Governing body welcomes the option of a new single expanded primary school for the Lakenheath community.

"We look forward to working constructively in partnership with education colleagues from Suffolk County Council to seek positive solutions and reassurances to a number of concerns we have for the successful development and implementation of our new community school location and building facilities."