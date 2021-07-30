News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Ousted licensing chairman wins backing to return

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:24 PM July 30, 2021   
West Suffolk Council's cabinet agreed to several changes to its taxi licensing policy. Picture: ARC

The no confidence vote was over changes to Hackney Carriage fares - Credit: Archant

A committee chairman who lost a no confidence vote over changes to Hackney Carriage cab fares will remain in post after securing the backing of enough councillors to continue.

The rarely-used no confidence motion was held at the last meeting of Babergh District Council’s licensing committee in June, agreed by five votes to two, for committee chairman Mark Newman, who was forced to cede the chair for that meeting.

That was as a result of changes to Hackney Carriage taxi fares which resulted in a new tariff structure being agreed that was subsequently found to “inadvertently enable discrimination” just days before it was supposed to take effect, and had to be scrapped.

At Thursday night’s full council meeting, councillors voted whether to uphold the no-confidence vote and seek a new chairman, but Mr Newman was backed by 16 votes to 12, meaning he can continue in the post.

Committee chairs are allocated at the start of the council year in May.

You may also want to watch:

Babergh District Council
Babergh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Piggott is congratulated on scoring at Colchester United

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested in connection of murdering Victoria Hall back in 1999 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Live

Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Harry Taylor of The Poachers Pocket

Food and Drink

Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Comments powered by Disqus