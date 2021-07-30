Ousted licensing chairman wins backing to return

Published: 12:24 PM July 30, 2021

The no confidence vote was over changes to Hackney Carriage fares - Credit: Archant

A committee chairman who lost a no confidence vote over changes to Hackney Carriage cab fares will remain in post after securing the backing of enough councillors to continue.

The rarely-used no confidence motion was held at the last meeting of Babergh District Council’s licensing committee in June, agreed by five votes to two, for committee chairman Mark Newman, who was forced to cede the chair for that meeting.

That was as a result of changes to Hackney Carriage taxi fares which resulted in a new tariff structure being agreed that was subsequently found to “inadvertently enable discrimination” just days before it was supposed to take effect, and had to be scrapped.

At Thursday night’s full council meeting, councillors voted whether to uphold the no-confidence vote and seek a new chairman, but Mr Newman was backed by 16 votes to 12, meaning he can continue in the post.

Committee chairs are allocated at the start of the council year in May.