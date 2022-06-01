Plan to make Woodbridge road 20mph and reduce threat from speeding drivers

Residents of Bredfield Road and parish councillors in Melton are calling for pedestrian improvements to stop speeding motorists - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A proposal will be made to include a Suffolk danger road in a new 20mph zone in an effort to reduce the threat from speeding motorists.

On Monday, Melton parish councillors and Suffolk County Council highways officials discussed the possibility of incorporating Bredfield Road in Woodbridge into plans to create a 20mph zone around the town, which is being championed by county councillor Caroline Page and Woodbridge Town Council.

Fears have been raised about the safety of Farlingaye High School pupils who have to cross the busy road every day to get to school, as speed camera data showed many motorists were ignoring the 30mph speed limit; some driving at more than 60mph.

Campaigners have been calling for a new crossing point to be installed to protect children before an accident occurs.

Data obtained by Melton Parish Council from the speed camera in Bredfield Road, facing Woods Lane, showed that on March 10 at 8am, around the time children would have been walking to school, 52 motorists were clocked doing between 40 and 50mph.

A further 22 cars were recorded doing between 50 and 60mph and one motorist was driving at between 60 and 70mph.

At 9am the same day, there were 77 motorists doing between 40 and 50mph and 34 travelling between 50 and 60mph, while two cars had speeds of between 60 and 70mph.

Many of the pupils come from the new Bloor homes estate around Lloyd Road in Melton and cross Woods Lane at the junction with Bredfield Road.

Campaigner Richard Bolt, who lives in Bredfield Road, said: “Bearing in mind it is a residential road, with a maximum limit of 30mph and with school children crossing regularly to/from Farlingaye High and Woodbridge schools, it highlights the nature of the issue on the road.

“With the speeds recorded, it is only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.”

The 20mph scheme aims to bring improvements in safety for residents and visitors, deter unwanted through traffic, improve air quality and provide better routes for HGVs requiring access.

Traffic calming outside the Riverside Theatre also aims to better link the town with the waterfront.

The parish council’s planning and transport committee will consider whether to include Bredfield Road in the 20mph zone and also whether to fund a feasibility study to look into further pedestrian improvements in the road, including a new crossing.