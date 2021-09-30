News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council encouraged by interest on 'cheese wedges' site

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM September 30, 2021   
The former Melton Hill offices in Woodbridge have been empty for five years

East Suffolk Council say they are "encouraged" by new interest in their former offices after they went up for sale two months ago. 

The Melton Hill offices in Woodbridge, formerly occupied by Suffolk Coastal District Council, have been empty for five years following the council's move to Riduna Park in Melton. 

Plans to build 100 houses on a residential estate known officially as Kings View were approved after several attempts in October 2019. 

However, the development by Active Urban (Woodbridge) Ltd known locally as the 'cheese wedges', because of their distinctive shape, was never built. 

The plans were dismissed in February 2020 following complications from a planning appeal on the site which brought to an end the developer's contract with the council. 

A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow fropm the riverside end of the site at Me

In July 2021 the 3.23 acre office site went back up on the market with agents Brown and Co for an undisclosed fee.

Two months later, the council says it has had a number of "encouraging bids for the site" and that it was now looking through those bids before making a final decision on the future of the site. 

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: “We’ve seen some very encouraging interest from developers on the sale of our old offices on Melton Hill.

"We are now carrying out a thorough and detailed review of all the bids received to ensure we identify the best match for the benefit of the local community, council taxpayers and East Suffolk Council.”

When the offices went up for sale, the council said it would like to see potential developers coming forward forging a close working relationship with the local community and Woodbridge Town council, to ensure that local people’s views are being heard and taken into consideration.  

Speaking in July, a local resident said: "We are hoping for something that fits with the local housing needs and something that is compatible with the historic nature of Woodbridge.

"Let us hope that the council are people of their word when they say that they want the developers to work with the community.

"They said that last time but they didn't. They completely ignored the community."

