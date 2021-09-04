Parts of Babergh and Mid Suffolk left to grow wild to help nature

Published: 8:00 AM September 4, 2021

Similar schemes are already under way in East Suffolk - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Areas across two Suffolk districts will be left to re-wild in a bid to boost biodiversity.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils confirmed that conversations were underway with town and parish councils to identify land where the wildflower meadows could be established.

It will mean some areas traditionally harbouring trimmed grass and mown verges will be left as meadow planting to attract insects and pollinators, although the councils have stressed this will be in places where it is appropriate and be carried out in consultation with communities.

Areas such as roadside grass verges which could impact traffic visibility will continue to be cut.

A spokeswoman from the councils said: “We recognise our responsibility to enhance and protect biodiversity and wildlife conservation across our districts and play our part in the county-wide aim to make Suffolk the greenest county, and carbon neutral by 2030.

You may also want to watch:

“Working with our local town and parishes to identify future wildflower meadows and investing in these trial sites is just one way that we working towards biodiversity net gain and protecting our districts’ wildlife and plants for generations to come.”

No locations have yet been confirmed as work continues on identifying potential sites. The councils are also planning to encourage new housing developers to allocate land for wildflower meadows in their planning applications alongside the usual green open space provision.

Dr Dan Pratt from the opposition Green and Liberal Democrat group, said: “It’s great that we are acting. It’s essential that we do change our management procedures to ensure the best outcomes for biodiversity for that space.”

Dr Pratt said developers also needed to be mindful of removing hedgerows from land as part of planning applications, which had significant impacts on habitats.

The wildflower plans are the latest in a string of green measures currently underway, which also includes switching refuse trucks to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) sustainable fuel, carbon reduction measures at leisure centres and nearly £100,000 in biodiversity efforts which also includes a survey of tree canopies.

The news of wildflower meadows came in the same week that work was announced as beginning on solar carports at the Sudbury Kingfisher and Stowmarket’s Mid Suffolk leisure centres.

