New play equipment and skatepark upgrade gets cash injection

Published: 4:30 PM October 6, 2021

Community projects in central Suffolk have been given a £118,00-plus shot in the arm - thanks to new homes being built.

Around £40,000 of the grants will go to play and sports equipment, including skatepark improvements.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet has agreed to spend some of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) – cash paid by housing developers per property to fund upgrades to community facilities and infrastructure – on four schemes.

Debenham Community Centre has been awarded just under £60,000 for improvements including insulation, better natural lighting and ventilation and additional services, while £20,148 has been allocated to replacing ageing wheeled sports equipment in Rickinghall, which includes a redesigned skating ramp and improved skate park.

Elsewhere, just under £20,000 has been approved for Elmswell Chamberlayne Hall at Blackbourne Community Centre for improved ventilation and reduced maintenance costs, while £18,789 will go towards play area equipment in Framsden which includes a new play park entrance, slide, swing, climbing equipment, roundabout and football and basketball areas.

Each of the successful projects have also carried out their own fundraising, with CIL cash representing a portion of the project costs.

Conservative cabinet member for planning at Mid Suffolk District Council, David Burn said: “I am delighted that this latest round of CIL funding will benefit a range of local projects and provide the facilities needed to help keep pace with future growth.

“It’s great news that two of the bids are set to reduce carbon emissions – protecting our local environment and supporting our council’s ongoing ambition to address climate change as we all work towards a greener Suffolk.

“A bright and healthy future for our residents will also be made possible by today’s allocation of almost £40,000 towards new sports and play equipment in our district – cementing our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Mid Suffolk has the best conditions for wellbeing.”

Babergh District Council also agreed cash in the latest round of CIL bids, with just under £10,000 being allocated for electric vehicle charging points at Lavenham’s Prentice Street car park as part of a wider improvement project there which also features new toilets and five additional spaces.



