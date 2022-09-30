Councils set out 20-year parking strategy with raft of measures

The strategy sets out the parking plan for the next 20 years. - Credit: Archant / Babergh District Council / Gregg Brown

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have set out their first-ever joint parking strategy, covering the next 20 years.

The strategy includes recommendations to improve all types of parking, from council-owned to on-street, and update signage and markings, increase safety, provide more EV charging points and introduce resident permit schemes to allow overnight parking.

It will go before councils on October 3.

The strategy recommends a raft of measures to improve parking across Babergh and Mid Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

The strategy has been created following two consultation periods - with more than 3,000 responses to an online survey and in-person roadshow events in June.

A key conclusion from the report was that some locations like Stowmarket, Debenham, Eye, and Needham Market may reach a "parking capacity shortfall through the life of the parking strategy", while Sudbury "should have sufficient capacity over the next 20 years".

The report also outlines that "increased parking provision is required in some locations already" - including Debenham, Needham Market and "an increase in parking supply may also be required in Stowmarket by 2027".

The improvements to the car parks may also see an increase in charges in the region. - Credit: Archant

The report also admits that "the quality of the council-owned car parks is generally below the required standard to maximise the visitor experience."

A new system of 'pay on exit' is also explored in the strategy - as well as implementing docked bikes and e-bikes as well as considering partnering with a car club provider.

The strategy also encourages the councils to identify parcels of land that could be bought to provide new parking sites.

The way that parking measures are enforced would also be updated with "the aim to transfer all car parking permits to a virtual system".

In terms of any increase in parking charges across the regions, the report says: "It is unlikely that increasing parking charges would result in a significant reduction in footfall as there will be no cheaper alternative.

"Any targeted increase would need to be limited to ensure that parking remains affordable for all people and to prevent a major transfer to other locations."

Cabinet member for environment at Mid Suffolk, Jessica Fleming, said: “Having a parking strategy that works to ensure everyone has access to sufficient, good quality, safe and welcoming parking opportunities, plays a key part in enabling our districts to thrive.

Cabinet member for environment at Mid Suffolk District Council, councillor Jessica Fleming - Credit: Gregg Brown

“Whether for shoppers, tourists, visitors, residents, workers, and commuters, having the right parking provision in the right places plays an important role in supporting trade and delivering the visions for our town centres.

“Finding a careful balance between private vehicle parking needs and the shift towards more sustainable transport options such as buses, trains, and cycling to connect our communities, will be vital in planning for the future.”

Cabinet member for environment at Babergh, Elisabeth Malvisi said: "Whether in car parks, outside our homes, on the high street, or at local tourist hotspots, few subjects evoke as much passion as parking.

“By having a parking strategy in place, we can continue to help our communities to thrive by ensuring we have the right level and types of car parking facilities, and the right controls for their use.

“Crucially, this will include providing even more opportunities to shift towards more sustainable travel, whilst carefully balancing this with the development and regeneration visions of our towns.”

Babergh District Council, councillor Elisabeth Malvisi. - Credit: Babergh District Council



