Housing helps fund community projects across Mid Suffolk

The community infrastructure levy takes money from developers building homes in the district for community projects. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown / Mid Suffolk District Council

Money taken from developers building homes has been used to fund a variety of community projects in Mid Suffolk.

The cash comes from the community infrastructure levy (CIL), collected from developers to ensure local infrastructure keeps pace with housing growth.

Projects in Stowmarket, Botesdale and Walsham Le Willows were the recipients of the latest round of CIL funding, decided at Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet meeting on March 7.

A sum of £75,000 has been allocated to the Museum of East Anglian Life, for improvements to the allotments, which will be relocated, and Crack Wood. A new wetland in Combs Ford and accessible paths along the River Rattlesden will also be made possible by the funding.

Stowmarket Mayor Keith Scarff said: “I am very pleased that through CIL funding the museum will be receiving funding towards the wetland and Crack Wood - this is a great example of how developer contributions can be used to provide financial support for one of Stowmarket’s greatest assets."

A further £25,000 was handed to Stowmarket community sports and social club to build a new toilet block at Stowmarket Football Club.

Botesdale Parish Council's plans to regenerate the recreation ground was given a £75,000 cash injection, which will be used for new play areas, as well as health and fitness equipment and disabled parking.

Ward councillor Jessica Fleming said: "A lot of effort and energy has gone into it, the village is growing and the area will provide much needed open space and activities for local people of all ages to enjoy.”

Some £9,315 was also awarded to Walsham Le Willows Parish Council, which will use the cash to make improvements to the village play area, including new play kit for young children and toddlers.

Ward councillor Richard Meyer said: “I am delighted to see MSDC supporting the Walsham play park and investing in a rural area.

"Providing an attractive and exciting play area for the youngest residents of Walsham Le Willows will do much to rejuvenate a much-loved facility.”

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for planning David Burn said: “I am delighted to see CIL funding making a real difference to local communities and providing facilities needed to help keep pace with future growth."