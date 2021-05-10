Polling card error 'did not affect anyone's ability to vote', says council
- Credit: Jason Noble
Mid Suffolk District Council has apologised after around 1,000 polling cards were sent to the wrong electoral area for last week's elections - but said that the error was rectified in good time and caused no issues for people voting.
Around 1,000 polling cards were sent by Mid Suffolk District Council to homes mistakenly placing them in the Stowmarket South ward, instead of Stowmarket north, for the Suffolk County Council elections on Thursday.
However Mid Suffolk Council - which is the election authority for the area - said the error was spotted in good time and corrected cards sent.
A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that approximately 1,000 polling cards issued in the Stowmarket area had to be reissued because they included the wrong electoral area.
"All other information on the card was correct. The mistake was spotted quickly and correct cards reissued in good time. The error did not affect anyone’s right or ability to cast their vote.
You may also want to watch:
"The cards containing the error were a very small proportion of the 150,000 polling cards we issued, with over 80,000 in Mid Suffolk.
"However we apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be addressing how the error occurred following the election.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
- 2 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
- 3 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town
- 4 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
- 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching move for former loanee
- 6 'Next season we'll have a right go' - Roberts on Fleetwood win and Chambers' future
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win against Fleetwood
- 8 Car on its side in middle of roundabout after crash outside Haverhill Tesco
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 victory over Fleetwood
- 10 Plans for Scandinavian-inspired holiday chalets in Suffolk
"In the meantime, our teams are working hard to accommodate the additional challenges presented by running an election during a pandemic and ensuring everyone can safely take part."