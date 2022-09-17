News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Council responds to accessibility concerns at Needham Lake café

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM September 17, 2022
The Duck & Teapot at Needham Lake has opened for the first time today

The Duck and Teapot opened its doors in May. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Mid Suffolk District Council has responded to concerns around accessibility to the Duck and Teapot café in Needham Market. 

The café and visitor centre, at Needham Lake, opened its doors in May.  

Comments circulating on social media in the last few days have voiced concern over access to the café when using a wheelchair and pushchair.

Issues around access from the car parks, terrain around the paths and the incline of the bridge connecting one of the car parks to the lakeside were all raised.

People were also worried about how the access points may deal with the winter months ahead. 

A spokesperson for Mid Suffolk District Council said: “We are always keen to listen to feedback about how we can further improve our facilities – and want everyone to be able to enjoy Needham Lake and the Duck & Teapot. 

"That’s why we invested in the Changing Places facilities and consulted with the Mid Suffolk Disability Forum to ensure the building was fit for purpose. 

"The capital programme did not include revisiting existing pathways across the site, but we continue to review where improvements can be made as funding allows.”

Most Read

  1. 1 BBC stars past and present attend Bill Turnbull's funeral in Suffolk
  2. 2 Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded
  3. 3 Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey
  1. 4 Port boss pens letter telling workers to 'think carefully' before striking
  2. 5 38 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – and what they mean
  3. 6 Two knocked unconscious after assault near town centre
  4. 7 Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again
  5. 8 Couple put 1940s bungalow made to look like a New York 'loft' up for sale
  6. 9 Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled
  7. 10 RSPB 'devastated' after missing Sizewell C objection deadline by 24 hours

A spokesperson for the Mid Suffolk Disability Forum - who work closely with Mid Suffolk District Council on their projects - said: “We continue to work with Mid Suffolk District Council to ensure projects are ​fully accessible for ​people with disabilities.

"It was never going to be easy to build ​in that location ​and ensure easy access from all parts of the site, but we believe the building is very good and the Changing Places facilities ​are excellent. 

"There can always be further improvements and we will continue to offer our advice about surrounding pathways​. 

"However, Needham Lake continues to be one of the few places in Mid Suffolk with ​a hard, flat ​path all round the lake – and we appreciate Mid Suffolk District Council’s continuing efforts to ensure it can be enjoyed by ​everyone.” 

Mid Suffolk Council
Needham Market News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Philip Turner with The Northgate

Pubs

'We're not closing yet' - pub boss dispels rumours of flat conversion

Dolly Carter

person
Armed police were called to an incident in Leiston

Suffolk Live News

Armed police called to reports of man holding 'explosive device'

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon