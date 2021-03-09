Six-figure upgrade of health centre agreed by Mid Suffolk Council

Published: 4:30 PM March 9, 2021

Cash totalling £370,000 from housing developers building in Mid Suffolk has been allocated for key infrastructure upgrades - including a significant upgrade to Mendlesham health facilities.

Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet on Monday afternoon allocated Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds - those supplied by housing developers for local infrastructure needs - to five projects totalling £370,000.

A sum of £239,000 was granted to Mendlesham Health Centre for an extension that will accommodate new clinical space, improved car parking and a new waiting room.

The centre, which serves around 8,000 people in the nearby communities, will allow additional services to be carried out such as ultrasound, physiotherapy, clinical pharmacists, phlebotomy, chiropody clinics and mental health support services.

It is hoped hospital outpatient clinics can also be carried out there.

According to the council, demand for the surgery is now over capacity, with future housing growth set to expand that even further. The upgrades aim to address the capacity problems.

Cabinet member for planning, David Burn, said: "It's great news that this latest round of funding will support a range of local projects and provide the infrastructure needed to keep pace with growth.

"All bids are set to make a real difference to the district, but I am especially pleased that over £239,000 has been agreed to facilitate the much-needed expansion of Mendlesham Heath Centre, benefitting not just Mendlesham residents but also those in the surrounding villages.

"Our communities need accessible local health services in order to thrive and enjoy bright and healthy futures - and we are reminded of this now more than ever."

Elsewhere, the cabinet unanimously agreed a £50,000 investment in the authority's depot at Creeting Road in Stowmarket to install a hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel tank, after the council agreed to switch the fuel of its refuse fleet to HVO fuel as part of environmental measures.

In Gislingham, £18,487 was granted to the Church of England Primary School to create a running mile track to be used by pupils as part of the Daily Mile - a national initiative which aims to help youngsters get involved in running or jogging a mile each day. That track will also be used by the school's new weekly running club and other school and community sports groups.

Two bids in Haughley were also approved - £39,937 for a secure storage building at the Ron Crascall Pavilion and £22,595 for a car park expansion of the pavilion.

Thirza Shaw from the Haughley Playing Fields Committee, said: "This will make life so much better for organisations which use the playing fields and pavilion.

"The current storage facilities are no longer fit for purpose and having a new car park will make it much easier to accommodate more users as well as improving disability access."