News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Shock costs rise for council to be paid for with reserves

Author Picture Icon

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:28 PM August 31, 2022
A warning has been issued over fake Â£20 notes

Mid Suffolk Council has revealed how inflation will hit the authority - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Community leaders are facing extra spending of £785,000 in the next year due to staff pay increases and rising inflation - but they have already set aside reserves to deal with the problem.

Mid Suffolk District Council (MSDC) has forecast the figure for the financial year ending April 2023.

However, it plans to use a £500,000 inflationary pressure reserve, set up in 2021–22, to offset part of the overspend.

The rest would be funded through the growth and efficiency fund, which would decrease from £3.351m to £3.065m as a result.

The forecast is set out in a report going to council next Monday.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “Like everyone else, we are facing increasing costs due to inflationary pressures.

“However, we are carefully monitoring any potential overspend through regular quarterly reporting to cabinet and will take action if necessary.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded
  2. 2 'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years
  3. 3 Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Vets to offer discounted pet care as owners struggle with cost of living
  2. 5 Why Suffolk is the best place in the UK for fish and chips
  3. 6 Pert on 6-0 Trophy win, plus Chaplin and Aluko injuries
  4. 7 Reopening of popular Suffolk hotel delayed again after 'structural issues'
  5. 8 Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline
  6. 9 Ipswich car park to close for filming of 'historical action drama'
  7. 10 Former Ipswich Town assistant manager dies

“Thankfully, the council is in a better position than many, and has sufficient reserves – including a £500k Inflationary Pressure Reserve set up in 2021/22 – to ensure we can continue to support our residents, communities, and staff through the financial challenges ahead.”

The area expected to create the highest additional financial burden is employee costs, with the 2.2% increase budgeted by the council in February overshadowed by the national pay award offer tabled in July, which is nearer to 8%. If this goes through, it will result in an additional cost of £638k. This pay increase will impact salaries at all local authorities in the UK.

The second highest extra cost is expected to result from the price of electricity, expected to cost £438k more than budgeted in February due to a 244% forecasted inflation rate.

Of this, £368k for electricity at leisure centres is due to be repaid by the leisure centre providers. So, the estimated additional cost to the council for electricity is £70k. However, the report accepts there is "significant risk" providers will ask for additional support from the council to cover this. Leisure centre buildings are owned by the council, but run by separate providers.

The report also lists risks produced by the changed financial position. Importantly, it describes the likelihood of savings and efficiencies not being delivered as "probable".

Mid Suffolk Council
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon