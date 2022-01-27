Call for taxis in Mid Suffolk to transition to electric vehicles

The move to electric taxis in Mid Suffolk has hit a stumbling block following a disagreement between the council's Cabinet and an opposition group.

The group, made up of Greens and Liberal Democrats, claimed the policy discussed at a recent Cabinet meeting did not include support for the transition to more eco-friendly vehicles.

Group leader, councillor Andy Mellen, said: “Climate change should have been stated as a key factor and a timetable was needed to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles, replacing them with electric or hybrid taxis, in line with the council’s declared ambition of carbon neutrality by 2030.

"In addition, the Cabinet did not have a full picture of the informal consultations carried out with taxi providers, nor details of the Licencing Committee debate and reasons why half the committee was unable to support the draft policy”

Councillor Andy Mellen is leading the opposition group - Credit: Archant

Licencing committee member, councillor Andrew Stringer, added: "We revealed that licencing officers had put forward a suitable policy but that this had been struck out before it went to the committee in August, nor were the taxi drivers offered any electric vehicle options in the consultation.

"We need both an end date for eventually phasing out fossil fuels and the necessary support with loans and free charging points to help our taxi drivers convert to zero emission vehicles. Other areas are doing that, and we mustn’t be left behind."

Documents from the Cabinet meeting, in which the policy was discussed, state: "To ensure a continuous taxi service in the district, the council was not in position to mandate a time period for a change over to electrical vehicle for the taxi service at this point, however the transition to electrical vehicles would come in time.

"In response to comments made by other Members attending the meeting, the Cabinet Member for Environment pointed out that the taxi trade in some urban areas would find it easier to transfer to electrical vehicles than in a rural area such as Mid Suffolk District and that the cost in investing in an electrical vehicle was high for taxi drivers."