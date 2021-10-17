Published: 3:34 PM October 17, 2021

Mid Suffolk District Council is to consider plans to formally oppose voter ID - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk council is to consider a motion to formally oppose the use of voter ID in general elections.

Mid Suffolk District Council is to consider the plans at an extraordinary meeting this week following a motion put forward by Councillor Andrew Mellen.

Councillors are set to consider formally opposing the Government's proposed Elections Bill which would require people to show identification including a photograph in order to vote in a general election.

In the motion Mr Mellen suggests that allegations of electoral fraud in the district are very rare and that the council should back plans for voting to remain open to everyone.

"Voting at elections is the cornerstone of democracy at both local and national level," reads the motion.

You may also want to watch:

"Participation in elections should be encouraged in all those who are qualified regardless of age, ethnicity or income."

A final decision on the motion will be made at the council's meeting on Monday.



