East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Should voters have to show photo ID at the polling station?

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:34 PM October 17, 2021   
The Boundary Commission has announced revised proposals for constituency boundaries

Mid Suffolk District Council is to consider plans to formally oppose voter ID - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A Suffolk council is to consider a motion to formally oppose the use of voter ID in general elections. 

Mid Suffolk District Council is to consider the plans at an extraordinary meeting this week following a motion put forward by Councillor Andrew Mellen. 

Councillors are set to consider formally opposing the Government's proposed Elections Bill which would require people to show identification including a photograph in order to vote in a general election. 

In the motion Mr Mellen suggests that allegations of electoral fraud in the district are very rare and that the council should back plans for voting to remain open to everyone. 

"Voting at elections is the cornerstone of democracy at both local and national level," reads the motion.



"Participation in elections should be encouraged in all those who are qualified regardless of age, ethnicity or income."

A final decision on the motion will be made at the council's meeting on Monday. 


Mid Suffolk Council
Mid Suffolk News

