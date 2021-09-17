New £39million hub officially opens to the public

Published: 7:03 PM September 17, 2021

Sonal Balrey, Andrew Squire, Colleen Duffield, Geraint Jones, Esme Perpetuo, Stanley Turner, Chloe Colclough from the Little Treasures, Clara Sore and Jaxon Lerman and Lucy Fox from Little Treasures Nursery officially open the Mildenhall Hub - Credit: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A multi-million pound new hub designed to bring together a number of different services under one roof has been officially opened to the public.

The Mildenhall Hub was officially unveiled on Friday after a phased opening over the summer.

It features a new school, new gym, fitness studios and 3G pitch, swimming pools and sports hall, a new town library, health centre, children’s centre, Citizens' Advice West Suffolk and job centre.

It also features office space for the NHS, police, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.

The project cost around £39million.

Members of the community who officially opened the Mildenhall Hub today, with representatives of the organisations that helped fund the project, design and build the Hub, and supply services there. - Credit: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

Esme Perpetuo and Stanley Turner from Mildenhall College Academy, joined Clara Sore and Jaxon Lerman from Little Treasures nursery, and Sonal Balrey, a Mildenhall Library customer, join three Abbeycroft Leisure users to unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of the Hub.

Esme said: “It’s so good, I think it is really big, clean, spacious and it is a really good learning environment for the school.”

Stanley said: “It is a really easy layout, the building is amazing, it is really modern and a lot better than our old school plus it has loads of really good facilities, such as the gym and pool – then you have everything in the school, the cooking rooms, the design technology rooms – it’s great.”

Andrew Squire from Mildenhall was one of the first members of the Mildenhall Sharks to use the old pool in Recreation Way, and his parents Beryl and John Squire were two founder members of the committee that raised funds for the community pool.

Mr Squire said: “The opening of the original swimming pool and being a member of Mildenhall Sharks from aged nine, made a huge impact on my early life. Regular training sessions and travelling the county and beyond for swimming galas with colleagues was so much fun; providing memories to last me a lifetime. If the new facilities at The Hub can provide individuals with the same experiences these will be a great asset to the local community.”

Geraint Jones, vice president of The Mildenhall Sharks swimming club said: “The Hub is so important because it combines all the aspects of life in a small county town. We have a beautiful new swimming pool with space for all our swimmers and opportunity to develop the club to include triathlon and learn to swim.

"The young members of The Sharks are greatly motivated with the new facilities and we're looking forward to what we can achieve as a community club."

Colleen Duffield is a member of Abbeycroft Leisure and has used the leisure facilities more than any other member since it’s opening in June.

Ms Duffield said: “The Hub is fantastic and I love the new leisure facilities. We used to have to use all different buildings and locations, so having it all under one roof is brilliant.”

“I became a member of Abbeycroft six years ago after I broke my ankle and I had gained a lot of weight and it’s fair to say I now have the fitness bug.

“I feel so much healthier having lost weight and being active but I’ve made so many friends and a facility like this helps people feel part of a community.”