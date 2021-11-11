Roads concerns ahead of 1,300-home Mildenhall masterplan consultation

An artist illustration featured in the Mildenhall masterplan of what the new 1,300 homes planned for west Mildenhall could look like - Credit: Bluepencil

The masterplan for 1,300 new homes in Mildenhall will go out to public consultation after agreement from councillors – but concerns have already been voiced over roads.

Suffolk County Council has formed a masterplan for land it owns west of Mildenhall, close to the new Mildenhall Hub public services complex, to be developed for around 1,300 homes.

The 97-hectare site, which is in the site allocations local plan for mixed use development, would also feature a local centre, employment land and primary school.

West Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday night gave its blessing for the masterplan consultation to begin, likely to be from next week, encouraging as many people as possible to share their thoughts.

But already warnings have been sounded over the impact it will have on the roads.

Independent councillor Ian Shipp, Mildenhall Kingsway and Market ward member, told Tuesday’s cabinet meeting: “The main concern I and others have is the real lack of feasible transport and access to the site.

“Suffolk County Council and their consultants have presented a number of options which they feel will mitigate transport issues, but even their own calculations show they are not currently viable.

“This development will significantly impact Mildenhall, and to date to my mind and many others the solution hasn’t been found."

It is envisaged that any future construction would be delivered in phases, and future planning applications would be in alignment with the masterplan.

David Roach, West Suffolk’s Conservative cabinet member for planning, said: “The whole point of the consultation is we try to get as many views from as many people as we can."

Addressing the highways concerns, a spokesman from Suffolk County Council said: “We are working closely with the highways authority to identify a range of potential improvement measures that may be required in any future planning application to robustly mitigate any potentially material adverse impacts upon Mildenhall’s transport network.

“We have also met with the external consultants, with whom we have shared work done to date and key information plus the potential highways mitigation measures. Their comments have been taken away and we have agreed to meet again following the consultation to share the next iteration of transport work done, and to continue to meet as required.”