Former swimming pool complex set for demolition under council plans
- Credit: Google Maps
A former Suffolk swimming pool complex which has been the target of anti-social behaviour since its closure is to be demolished.
Plans to demolish the vacant former swimming pool site in Mildenhall have been submitted by West Suffolk Council along with proposals to improve the memorial gardens and create electric vehicle charging points at the site.
The council said the old site, in Recreation Way, has "attracted significant anti-social behaviour" since becoming empty, and is a "nuisance" to residents, businesses and the police.
The authority said it has been forced to install steel security fencing, a steel door and window shutters to protect the site, but anti-social behaviour issues are still ongoing.
The former swimming pool building including the pool hall, changing rooms, offices, plant room, former public toilets and outbuilding are set to be demolished under the plans.
The interim plan will also will remove holding costs for continued maintenance, business rates and security.
There will then be investment in memorial gardens, following engagement with local ward councillors, to make it more accessible and inviting for the local community to use, the council said.
Two electric vehicle rapid charging points with parking will also be installed and the path will be widened for better pedestrian safety.
The old pool has been replaced with larger and more modern facilities at the Mildenhall Hub - which houses a number of different services, including leisure, health and education, under one roof.
The hub was officially opened in September last year, and cost around £39million.
It features a new school, new gym, fitness studios and 3G pitch, swimming pools and sports hall, a new town library, health centre, children’s centre, Citizens' Advice West Suffolk and job centre.
It also houses office space for the NHS, police, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council.
Sarah Broughton, West Suffolk councillor, said: “Now that the Mildenhall Hub is open and doing so well we can make interim plans to demolish the old site and improve the area.
"Not only investing with the community in the memorial garden but as part of our aim to be carbon neutral by 2030 installing electric vehicle rapid charging points to help current and future generations.”