News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:35 PM May 10, 2022
The former swimming pool in Recreation Way, Mildenhall.

The former swimming pool in Recreation Way, Mildenhall. - Credit: Google Maps

A redundant swimming pool in West Suffolk will be demolished. 

The pool complex in Recreation Way, in Mildenhall, closed and had become an attraction for anti-social behaviour, a report to West Suffolk Council said. 

A new pool facility opened in the Mildenhall Hub last year, leaving the current building vacant.

The report said the redundant unit, which was built in 1975, was too costly to maintain.

The council’s supporting statement said: “The swimming pool complex is old and costly to maintain and operate to current standards.

“West Suffolk Council made the decision to relocate to another site in Mildenhall.  The leisure pool has now moved to Mildenhall Hub to purpose built modern facilities. The existing complex is therefore now redundant and vacant.

“Since becoming vacant, the structure has attracted significant anti-social behaviour and has been secured by West Suffolk Council with steel security fencing and steel door and window shutters.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14
  2. 2 Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century
  3. 3 A tale of two bosses - Hurst and Cook's differing non-league fortunes
  1. 4 'The best fish and chips': Suffolk takeaway named among best in Britain
  2. 5 A131 in Sudbury reopens after cyclist crash
  3. 6 Town still working to keep striker Jackson at Portman Road
  4. 7 Hotel owner's delight as his historic family home scoops accolade
  5. 8 Southwold beach hut on market for £250k - but may sell for even MORE
  6. 9 12th oldest pub in England set to reopen with brothers as landlords
  7. 10 Customers are driving for miles to buy crullers from this Suffolk cafe

“The ongoing anti-social behaviour remains however, and is becoming a nuisance to local residents, police and businesses alike.”

Last week, the authority’s development control committee agreed that prior approval of the method of demolition was not needed, but planning officers were satisfied the method of demolition and restoration of the site were acceptable.

The council said the building will be ‘soft-stripped’ of fixtures and fittings and dust screening added to reduce the impact of demolition work.

It confirmed that the road would remain open.

It is understood that “limited” amounts of asbestos exist, but licensed asbestos contractors will be employed to deal with the material safely.

Once demolition work is completed the land will be levelled and further investment in the adjacent memorial garden is planned.

The path is set to be widened and two electric vehicle charging points installed.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, Conservative cabinet member for resources and property, said: “Now that the Mildenhall Hub is open and doing so well we can make interim plans to demolish the old site and improve the area.

“Not only investing with the community in the memorial garden but as part of our aim to be carbon neutral by 2030 installing electric vehicle rapid charging points to help current and future generations.”
 

West Suffolk Council
Mildenhall News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A diversion is in place after a crash in Saxtead Road in Framlingham

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Flypast to pass over Suffolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Brick Kiln Road

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews rush to aid of trapped horse

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Peter and Wendy Barnes and his three daughters Michelle, Tanya and Chloe. 

Obituary

'He was our rock' - Family's tribute to Ipswich carpet and bed businessman

Russell Cook

Logo Icon