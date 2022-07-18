News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mendlesham multi-use games area officially opened

William Warnes

Published: 11:00 AM July 18, 2022
Dr Dan Poulter opening games area

Dr Dan Poulter officially unveiled the multi-use games area on Friday 15 July - Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter

A new multi-use games area has been officially opened at Mendlesham Playing Fields.

The new community project, which includes a wheeled sports area for skateboarding and outside table tennis, was unveiled by MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Dr Dan Poulter. 

The space received grant funding from Mid Suffolk District Council, alongside contributions from Suffolk County Council and Ping!, a free street table tennis project that takes place in towns and cities all over England.

Dr Dan Poulter visiting the wheeled sports area

The space includes a wheeled sports area and outside table tennis - Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter

Despite the project being hampered by delays as a result of Covid, the community has come together as volunteers to bring the games area to fruition.

Dr Poulter said: "It was clear to see this was a huge community effort and I would like to thank everyone who has played a part.

"This state-of-the-art new leisure area will serve all members of the community for many years to come."

