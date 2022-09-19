'Breaking point' for taxis as councillor calls for repeal on local policy

Councillor Jessica Fleming has called for action as a new controversial council policy affects taxi firms across Mid Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Gregg Brown

A councillor has called for action after taxi firms across mid-Suffolk say a controversial new policy is pushing them towards "breaking point".

Last month, Mid Suffolk District Council introduced a requirement for taxi drivers who first apply to have a safe vehicle less than eight years old.

However, operators claim they cannot afford to purchase newer vehicles and have warned a number of firms will have no choice but to close.

"We just can't afford it," said a Stowmarket-based transport company, who this newspaper has agreed to keep anonymous.

"It used to cost between £3,000 and £5,000 to put a new driver on the road.

"Now it's closer to eight, 10 or even £12,000.

"So in theory, we could put three cars on back then for the price of one now."

Earlier this year, between 50 and 60 representatives from the industry attended a council meeting to discuss the policy.

There, a temporary lifting of restrictions was agreed.

"I'm in favour of repealing this decision," said Councillor Jessica Fleming.

"At the meeting, I told those in attendance that would look to permanently revoke the ban in the future.

"Unfortunately it's not easy to do so and we hit some problems.

"However, I'm still determined to repeal the policy because I have seen no evidence that an older car, providing it is properly inspected, poses any safety problems to the public.

"It's very important for me to resolve this because the taxi trade is so important.

"It's still under negotiation and I won't be giving up easily."

Mid Suffolk District Council say the policy has been implemented as part of an effort to "protect the taxi-travelling public and environment".

Councillor Andy Mellen, leader of the Green Party at Mid Suffolk, said: "I do not think that Mid-Suffolk’s licencing policy, which is gently steering taxi firms away from older, polluting vehicles, is a significant factor, and in fact a more modern taxi fleet which included hybrid and electric vehicles would be significantly cheaper to run.

"What hard-pressed taxi operators need however, is a support package of grants or loans to enable them to transition towards these cleaner, more efficient vehicles.”

However, a number of firms argue there are better ways to gradually achieve this and that vehicles younger than eight years old are not necessarily more eco-friendly.

Despite the policy impacting what vehicles firms can purchase, under the act existing cars that are older than eight years can remain in use.

However, companies argue this is a problem for those who are looking to expand or see current cars written off.

"Because of this policy, we can't hire new drivers," said the Stowmarket taxi firm.

"If a vehicle goes off the road, we can't replace it because we can't afford it.

"So many drivers are giving up and leaving.

"Some companies are even just using the vehicles they've got until they can't be used anymore and then they're knocking it on the head.

"We're having to deal with this and a rise in fuel prices.

"We are in real danger of seeing a number of taxi operators going under."

A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesman said: “We recognise the role that our taxi trade plays as a vital part of our local rural transport system and the challenges that the industry faces.

“Ultimately, however, we are responsible for ensuring our policies not only meet the required standards set by the Department for Transport, but also protect the taxi-travelling public and environment.

“We believe the requirements for drivers who first apply to have a safe vehicle less than eight years old, and for existing drivers with fossil-fuelled taxis that are more than 10 years old to have their vehicles checked more frequently, is a reasonable balance between protecting the public and the needs of the trade.

“We are aware, however, that there has been some confusion since the introduction of this new policy earlier this year, and we will be writing to all local operators shortly to clarify the situation and offer further support if required.”