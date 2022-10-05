Walking and cycle plan aims to get people to leave cars at home

People living in east Suffolk could see improvements to cycle, walking and wheelchair routes to encourage them to leave their cars at home - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new strategy to improve east Suffolk’s cycling, walking and wheelchair routes has been adopted by councillors.

East Suffolk Council’s cabinet voted unanimously to implement a new strategy, which recommends improvements to routes and incorporates residents’ suggestions.

Recommendations for some routes include introducing cycling and walking tracks, as well as widening, resurfacing, adding crossing points and improving lighting them.

The strategy provides recommendations rather than policies.

The strategy makes recommendations but not policies for new routes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Steve Gallant, Conservative leader of the council, described the document as “excellent” but also alluded to its aspirational – rather than definitive – nature.

He said: “It would be impossible to do everything in this strategy; I would be way past cycling by the time it was all delivered.”

The areas focused on in the strategy are Ipswich to Melton, Ipswich to Felixstowe, Martlesham to Felixstowe, Felixstowe to the Trimley villages area, Lowestoft to Hopton, Lowestoft to Kessingland, Lowestoft to Bungay and a Lowestoft internal corridor – including the parishes of Oulton, Oulton Broad, Carlton Colville, Gisleham and Lowestoft.

Routes where new cycling and walking tracks are proposed in the Ipswich to Melton area include along Bell Lane, Portal Avenue, Brightwell Road, Eagle Way and Valiant Road; and between Wilford Bridge Road and Sutton Hoo, Melton Park and Melton Train Station, and Brightwell Lakes and Felixstowe Road.

In the Ipswich to Felixstowe area, new tracks are suggested between Ransomes Way and the Trinity Park roundabout, the Felixstowe Road (west) bridge to Felixstowe Road (east), along Murrills Road and along Felixstowe Road (east).

New tracks recommended across the Martlesham to Felixstowe area are between Kirton Road and Buckleton Road and Bucklesham Road to Brightwell Lakes.

Routes proposed between Felixstowe and the Trimley villages area include ones along the southern side of Howlett Way and Faulkeners Way, along Cliff Road, along High Road, between High Road and Grimston Lane, and from Howlett Way to Church Lane.

The plan for Lowestoft to Hopton includes a new pathway along the old railway line, and recommendations for Lowestoft to Bungay include a new track along Church Road and Hulver Road, and along Lowestoft Road.



