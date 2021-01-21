Published: 7:30 AM January 21, 2021

An architect's impression of the new development at Angel Court in Hadleigh - Credit: Babergh/MDSC

Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils have completed a £40million deal to buy 250 affordable homes at sites across the two districts.

And another 168 new homes are under construction across the two districts - some of the homes will be added to the councils' own housing stock while the remainder will be sold on a shared ownership basis to people trying to get a step on the housing ladder.

The developments under construction include the former Angel Court care home in Hadleigh which is being turned into 21 flats which will be made available to people trying to find new homes in the town.

Meanwhile, in Mid Suffolk, work is underway transforming the former Needham Market Middle School site and the council’s former headquarters to provide a further 130 homes.

Mid Suffolk District Council’s cabinet member for housing, Lavinia Hadingham, said: “As a local authority we have a responsibility to plan and invest in our districts to ensure people have the homes they need, and our communities can continue to thrive.”

You may also want to watch:

Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for housing, Jan Osborne, said: “This isn’t just about bricks and mortar. These new homes provide families somewhere affordable that they can be proud to call home. I wish all our future tenants and new home-owners across our district every happiness in their new homes.”