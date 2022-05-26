Plans for a major new sports hub in Stowmarket are expected to take a step forward next month.

The aim is to update the sports facilities near Stowmarket High School and the town's sports and leisure centre to make them fit for the 21st century.

The draft masterplan includes a 4g football pitch and a multi-use 2g pitch, a mini athletics track, new sports pavilion, a multi-use games area, four indoor sports courts, a new cricket square and nets and a multi-agency welling being hub.

The masterplan for the new Stowmarket Sports grounds. - Credit: Saunders Boston Architects/Mid Suffolk Council

It would also improve the car park at Chilton Fields, create additional parking at the wellbeing hub, and develop a multi-surface perimeter track to encourage running and walking.

Next month's meeting of Mid Suffolk Council's cabinet is expected to approve a full consultation programme to ask local residents what they think of the proposals which would see the facilities shared by schools and the general public

Mid Suffolk cabinet member Harry Richardson said: “This project will allow us to provide a holistic approach to sport, health and wellbeing in Stowmarket.”

The masterplan incorporates two parcels of land in the northwest of Stowmarket, including land surrounding Stowmarket High School and Chilton Fields. Currently, these sites offer facilities for rugby, cricket, football, and tennis.

Suffolk County Council's school planning manager Peter Mumford added: "The county council is pleased to be supporting the project which will greatly improve the facilities available for the education and wellbeing needs of the pupils at the local schools and the wider communities of Stowmarket.”

Maddie Baker-Woods, chief operating officer of the Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This exciting concept offers a real opportunity to enhance people’s access and experience of joined up services in Stowmarket.

"We are looking forward to working together over the coming months to progress more detailed plans.”

And Stowmarket High School head Dave Lee-Allan said: "The school is fundamentally committed to working with our strategic partners in Mid Suffolk, with Suffolk County Council and all the other sports and wellbeing organisations to provide an exceptional range of facilities for the students and communities of Stowmarket.

"We are very excited about what the future can offer and believe that this project highlights the exceptional ambition that will well serve the growing Stowmarket population.”







