Threat of taxi strike action over new vehicle age rules

Taxi drivers in Stowmarket have warned that new vehicle age requirements will 'tear the industry to shreds'. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Taxi drivers in Stowmarket have warned that new vehicle age requirements will "tear the industry to shreds".

Mid Suffolk District Council has introduced requirements for drivers who first apply to have a safe vehicle less than eight years old.

They are also increasing the frequency of checks for fossil-fuelled taxis that are more than 10 years old.

Co-director of Arrow Taxi Services in Stowmarket Darren Riseborough worries that this will put many taxi operators out of business, saying: "The industry has suffered massively during the pandemic and this is the latest blow."

He added: "We feel as if we've been pushed aside for a number of years, so this latest development is incredibly frustrating."

A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesman said: "We believe the requirements are a reasonable balance between protecting the public and the needs of the trade."

The possibility of strike action was discussed at a meeting of 30 taxi company directors on Wednesday, August 10.

Mr Riseborough attended the meeting and said of the 109 plates left in Stowmarket, 55 have agreed that these requirements will have a negative impact on their industry."

He added: "One of my colleagues has bought vehicles which are now being denied a taxi license, meaning he has lost a lot of money.

"There should at least be a warning period where we have the chance to regroup and rethink our fleets."

On a personal level, Mr Riseborough also said he would seriously consider walking away from the taxi industry if this new legislation is upheld, saying "it will tear the industry to shreds".

The district council spokesman added: "We recognise the role that our taxi trade plays as a vital part of our local rural transport system and the challenges that the industry faces.

"Ultimately, however, we are responsible for ensuring our policies not only meet the required standards set by the Department for Transport, but also protects the taxi-travelling public and environment."