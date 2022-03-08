How much will you pay this year for council tax?
- Credit: James Fletcher
Council tax bills in north Essex are set to rise next month and here is a breakdown of how much each household will have to pay.
All the district councils, Essex County Council, and the Police and Crime Commissioner raised their share of the council tax bill to pay for the services they provide.
Essex County Council raised its share for a Band D property by around £60 to £1,401 While Essex Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst raised Band D household by around £11.40 to around £300.
Separate districts raised their bills to pay for the services they provide such as waste collection, leisure, and housing.
This means that, aside from parish-level precepts which vary from village to village, it is now clear how much each area of the county will pay as of April.
Braintree
The bill for Band D households in Braintree will be £1884.6, excluding parish and town councils.
This means council tax for Band D will increase by £76.59 over the year from £1808.01
Band A 1,256.40
Band B 1,465.80
Band C 1,675.20
Band D 1,884.60
Band E 2,303.40
Band F 2,722.20
Band G 3,141
Band H 3,769.20
Colchester
The bill for Band D households in Colchester will be £1900.44, excluding parish and town councils.
This means council tax for Band D will increase by £111.24 over the year from £1,789.20
Band A £1,266.96
Band B £1,478.12
Band C £1,689.28
Band D £1,900.44
Band E £2,322.76
Band F £2,745.08
Band G £3,167.4
Band H £3,800.88
Tendring
The bill for Band D households in Tendring will be £1,886.49, excluding parish and town councils.
This means council tax for Band D will increase by £85.52 over the year from £1,800.97
Band A £1,257.66
Band B £ 1,467.27
Band C £1,676.88
Band D £1,886.49
Band E £2,305.71
Band F £2,724.93
Band G £3,144.15
Band H £3,772.98