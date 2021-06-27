News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Will you be doing the Octopus trail this summer?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:08 PM June 27, 2021   
The Octopus Ahoy team putting in a scuplture. 

KAT Marketing's Octopus Ahoy team putting in a sculpture. - Credit: KAT Marketing

Octopus sculptures have popped up in Manningtree, Harwich, Clacton, and Holland this summer. 

There are 90 of the 4ft sculptures, which have been created to provide a public art trail throughout the summer across the Tendring Borough Council.

The Octopus Ahoy! trail is to mark 150 years of Clacton and Harwich's Mayflower 400 celebrations, which have both not been celebrated fully due to Covid restrictions. 

Cheryl Lomas of Active Essex and Pam Green of the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance

Cheryl Lomas of Active Essex and Pam Green of the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance 'get on board' the Octopus Ahoy! bus - Credit: KAT Marketing

All the sculptures will come off the streets on September 5 and will then be auctioned at Le Talbooth on September 23, by Royal Auctioneers Reeman Dansie, with profits going to Tendring charities.

To unlock rewards and track your steps, simply download the Octopus Ahoy app by going to octopusahoy.co.uk/download-app so you can start to plan your trail route and list which prizes you want to win by scanning the QR codes at the bottom of each octopus base.

If you snap a picture when you come across one of the sculptures, tag Octopus Ahoy, using the hashtag #OctopusAhoy!

Harwich Redoubt Fort

Eddie 'the forks' Ford, Katie Skingle and the KAT Marketing team installing Octopuss In Boots, painted by Mik Richardson and sponsored by Harwich International Port, into Harwich Redoubt Fort - Credit: KAT Marketing

