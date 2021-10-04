Solar farm size of 100 football pitches gets go-ahead in Suffolk

Published: 6:21 PM October 4, 2021

A solar farm will be created at Parham, near Framlingham (stock photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown





Work on a new solar farm the size of more than 100 football pitches in the Suffolk countryside can begin after securing planning approval.

East Suffolk Council’s strategic planning committee gave the green light for plans by Low Carbon and AECOM to establish solar panels on six agricultural fields around Parham airfield.

The farm will produce 49.9megawatts of electricity – enough power for 16,581 homes, and save more than 11,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

The 74-hectare facility, which also includes 27 shipping containers to house inverters and transformers and two substation buildings, will be operational for 40 years and revert back to agricultural use at the end of its lifespan.

You may also want to watch:

Planning permission, secured with just one vote against by Monday morning’s committee, means work can begin on the establishing the panels – a job which is expected to take around 16 weeks.

As part of the application, new hedgerows, vegetation and wildflowers will be planted to help with screening for local residents and biodiversity, while livestock will also be able to graze.

James Hartley-Bond, Low Carbon’s head of project development, said: “We have worked hard to meet with any directly-affected residents to understand and work through any concerns they had.

“We are pleased there is a low number of affected residents here, and we have done what we can to minimise the impact on them.”

Mr Hartley-Bond referenced the current energy and climate emergency crises, and added: “This project aids in solving both of these issues – decarbonisation and energy security.

“We have brought a well-received project with officer and consultee support which can make a huge difference to these crises, and also help the council in its desire to become carbon neutral.”

The plans received just three public objections.

Ben Pearson, a nearby resident, was one of those to object because of its visual impact.

“We were devastated to learn of the new solar farm development,” he said.

“No amount of screening will screen the view of development zone two."

Councillor Andree Gee, who voted against the plans, referenced other energy projects like Sizewell C and offshore wind farms, adding: “My fear is in this frantic dash for carbon zero we are overlooking the fact that much of our beautiful countryside is being completely destroyed and made visually unattractive.”



