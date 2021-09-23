News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Miniature 'parklet' green spaces introduced in town centre

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:35 PM September 23, 2021   
The parklets have been unveiled in Colchester town centre

A series of small 'parklet' green spaces aimed at attracting people back to the town centre after Covid have been installed in Colchester.

The wooden benches, which are decorated with plants, trees and shubbery, have been introduced in High Street by Our Colchester Business Improvement District (BID) and the borough and county councils.

Colchester is the first town in Essex to have parklets installed as part of a scheme business leaders hope will provide a pleasant seating area and allow visitors to socialise.

The trees are decorated with plants and trees

Sam Good, manager of Our Colchester BID, said: "It's excellent to see the parklets finally in place on the high street.

"Placemaking and creating an experience for visitors to the town centre is essential for recovery from the pandemic and the installation of these parklets will increase the clean and friendly appearance of the town allowing a more pleasant trip for both visitors and residents.

"The parklets are for everyone to use all year round, be it a break in between shopping, enjoying a takeaway coffee, reading a book, or waiting outside whilst their friends or partners visit a nearby store.

"The parklets are there to be used and enjoyed. I’m really looking forward to seeing them in full use."

