Plans for new entrance to Suffolk park formally submitted

Plans have been formally submitted for a new entrance to Belle Vue Park in Sudbury.

Babergh District Council's proposals aim to create a new entrance which includes landscaping, seating as well as a focal point for public art installations.

The application has been drawn up following public consultation and feedback undertaken in autumn last year concerning the future of the park.

Babergh District Council's cabinet minister for economic growth, Michael Holt, said: “It has long been an ambition of Babergh District Council’s cabinet to invest in Belle Vue Park to ensure that the park remains a space for residents, families and visitors to Sudbury.

"These plans will not only create a welcoming entrance to the park but will better connect the park with the town centre.”

Babergh District Council has said that another planning application will soon follow this one, for a café and toilet facilities.