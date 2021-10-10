Have your say as proposals to improve Sudbury park go on show
- Credit: Babergh District Council
People in Sudbury are being invited to give their views on planned improvements to Belle Vue Park, including a new entrance, cafe and toilets.
The outline plans are set to go on show in the central green area of the park from 10am to 3pm on Friday, October 15 and 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 16.
Funding for the improvements will come from up to 100% of the money raised by the controversial sale of Belle Vue House and part of the old swimming pool site.
Babergh District Council’s cabinet in March agreed a bid by Churchill Retirement Living to turn the old swimming pool site into 46 retirement flats, while Belle Vue House will become private housing.
The council came in for criticism over the sale last month, after it emerged a bid for Government housing cash for retirement homes had been lodged four months before a decision.
The plans feature a new-look entrance and new cafe with outdoor and indoor seating, overlooking a relocated children’s play area.
You may also want to watch:
New toilet facilities are also included, with plans to introduce a Changing Places facility which will provide accessible toilets for visitors with disabilities.
There are also options for improved access into and around the park and improvements to landscaping and activity areas.
Most Read
- 1 Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews
- 3 'I'm not happy' - Cook on 2-1 win against Shrewsbury
- 4 Orwell Bridge partially reopens as emergency services respond to incident
- 5 Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country
- 6 Shrewsbury striker taken to hospital with heart issue during Ipswich loss
- 7 Women's Tour ends with sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront
- 8 Ipswich Town 2-1 Shrewsbury Town: Bonne strikes again as Blues claim win
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Shrewsbury win
- 10 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 win against Shrewsbury
Michael Holt, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “I hope anyone with an interest in Belle Vue Park will come and see the display, and share their feedback on the concepts and initial plans.
“Our ambition is to create an open, welcoming park entrance that is well connected to the town centre.
"Carrying out these improvements will bring modern facilities that will benefit both regular visitors and help encourage more people to come and enjoy the park and town.”
Visitors to the public display will be able to have their say on the proposals by completing a feedback form.
Following the public display, the outline plans will go on display in the window of Unit 12, the former Fanboo salon, in the Borehamgate Arcade until November 1.
Over the last few years, improvements at Belle Vue Park have included a new multi-use games area and skatepark and new equipment and landscaping in the children’s play area.
Further information about the plans for Belle Vue Park, including the design concepts, and a form to submit feedback, will be available from October 15 at www.babergh.gov.uk/improvingbellevuepark