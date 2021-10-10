Have your say as proposals to improve Sudbury park go on show

Published: 4:00 PM October 10, 2021

An artist’s impression of how the entrance to Belle Vue Park could look - Credit: Babergh District Council

People in Sudbury are being invited to give their views on planned improvements to Belle Vue Park, including a new entrance, cafe and toilets.

The outline plans are set to go on show in the central green area of the park from 10am to 3pm on Friday, October 15 and 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 16.

Funding for the improvements will come from up to 100% of the money raised by the controversial sale of Belle Vue House and part of the old swimming pool site.

Babergh District Council’s cabinet in March agreed a bid by Churchill Retirement Living to turn the old swimming pool site into 46 retirement flats, while Belle Vue House will become private housing.

The council came in for criticism over the sale last month, after it emerged a bid for Government housing cash for retirement homes had been lodged four months before a decision.

Babergh District Councillor Michael Holt is urging people to come and view the Belle Vue Park proposals - Credit: Babergh District Council

The plans feature a new-look entrance and new cafe with outdoor and indoor seating, overlooking a relocated children’s play area.

You may also want to watch:

New toilet facilities are also included, with plans to introduce a Changing Places facility which will provide accessible toilets for visitors with disabilities.

There are also options for improved access into and around the park and improvements to landscaping and activity areas.

Michael Holt, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said: “I hope anyone with an interest in Belle Vue Park will come and see the display, and share their feedback on the concepts and initial plans.

“Our ambition is to create an open, welcoming park entrance that is well connected to the town centre.

"Carrying out these improvements will bring modern facilities that will benefit both regular visitors and help encourage more people to come and enjoy the park and town.”

Visitors to the public display will be able to have their say on the proposals by completing a feedback form.

Following the public display, the outline plans will go on display in the window of Unit 12, the former Fanboo salon, in the Borehamgate Arcade until November 1.

Over the last few years, improvements at Belle Vue Park have included a new multi-use games area and skatepark and new equipment and landscaping in the children’s play area.

Further information about the plans for Belle Vue Park, including the design concepts, and a form to submit feedback, will be available from October 15 at www.babergh.gov.uk/improvingbellevuepark

