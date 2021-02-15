News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Have your say on proposals for new recycling centre

Judy Rimmer

Published: 12:15 AM February 15, 2021   
A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill to replace the existing Chalkstone Way facility

A new recycling centre could be built in Haverhill to replace the existing Chalkstone Way facility - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

People are being asked to give their views on proposals for a new recycling centre in Haverhill.

Suffolk County Council and partner FCC Environment are proposing to relocate the Chalkstone Way facility to a new location, due to growing demand.

The proposal is for a new, modern, split-level recycling centre with easier access, within part of the existing FCC’s Waste Transfer Station site at Homefield Road in Haverhill.

How the new Haverhill recycling centre could look

How the new Haverhill recycling centre could look - Credit: Picture: Suffolk County Council/FCC Environment

As previously reported, the council says that, due to expected housing growth, future demand is expected to exceed the current site’s capacity.

The new recycling centre would include a raised mezzanine platform, removing the need for steps. It  is expected to reduce queuing on the road and remove the need for the site to be closed to the public while the large recycling containers are emptied and serviced.

The waste transfer station and recycling centre would share the site but be operated independently.

It is expected the planning application for the Haverhill Recycling Centre development will be submitted in the spring.

FCC Environment and Suffolk County Council are working as part of the Suffolk waste partnership with West Suffolk Council.

The pre-planning consultation period will run from February 15 to 28.

For more details, visit the Suffolk Recycling website.

Feedback on the proposals should be submitted to waste.management@suffolk.gov.uk

