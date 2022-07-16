News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community driven play area reopens in Martlesham

Tom Cann

Published: 4:00 PM July 16, 2022
Updated: 5:13 PM July 16, 2022
Martlesham Primary School children enjoying the use of a new piece of play equipment

Martlesham Primary School children enjoying the use of a new piece of play equipment

A play area has reopened in Martlesham after being renovated with input from people in the village.

Funded through East Suffolk Council's Outdoor Playing Space Fund and Martlesham Parish Council, the play area has been a community effort to get the space open for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

It now boasts a circular group swing, multi-climber tower with slide and climbing features, a wobble bridge and a fireman's pole.

Harry Edgar (who won a poster competition at Martlesham school to cut the ribbon to open the play area), leading hi

Harry Edgar (who won a poster competition at Martlesham school, cut the ribbon to open the play area), leading his class mates into the play area

There has also been two basketball posts and two football goals installed on a newly laid surface.

The play area, which originally opened in 1977, was discussed with people in the village as to how they wanted to shape the final outcome of the project.

Councillor Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "This is a great example of working with the community to identify and meet a local need.

School children enjoying the new basketball and football area

School children enjoying the new basketball and football area

"It will provide another place for youngsters in the area to be physically and socially active."

Martlesham Parish Council chairman Mike Wilkinson said: "I'm absolutely delighted we could get the play space refurbished for the Platinum Jubilee year.

"To have a play area like this is smashing."

Children enjoying the circular swing

Children enjoying the circular swing

Poster design competition winner Harry Edgar (left), with runners-up Lexi Silen and Teddy Cooper-Sutton

Poster design competition winner Harry Edgar (left), with runners-up Lexi Silen and Teddy Cooper-Sutton

