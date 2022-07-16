Community driven play area reopens in Martlesham
- Credit: East Suffolk Council
A play area has reopened in Martlesham after being renovated with input from people in the village.
Funded through East Suffolk Council's Outdoor Playing Space Fund and Martlesham Parish Council, the play area has been a community effort to get the space open for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
It now boasts a circular group swing, multi-climber tower with slide and climbing features, a wobble bridge and a fireman's pole.
There has also been two basketball posts and two football goals installed on a newly laid surface.
The play area, which originally opened in 1977, was discussed with people in the village as to how they wanted to shape the final outcome of the project.
Councillor Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "This is a great example of working with the community to identify and meet a local need.
"It will provide another place for youngsters in the area to be physically and socially active."
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win
- 2 Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park on loan
- 3 Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out
- 4 Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave
- 5 Six-month-old baby dies following crash
- 6 Town retain Celina interest following signing of Harness
- 7 Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich
- 8 Rapid progress being made on 560 new homes on edge of town
- 9 Suffolk fish and chip shop popular with Ed Sheeran named one of best in UK
- 10 First-ever red weather warning for extreme heat issued in Suffolk
Martlesham Parish Council chairman Mike Wilkinson said: "I'm absolutely delighted we could get the play space refurbished for the Platinum Jubilee year.
"To have a play area like this is smashing."