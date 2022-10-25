Complete council tax exemptions proposed for some low-income households

West Suffolk Council have put forward proposals which could see council tax fees waived for low-income households. - Credit: Phil Morley

Residents have been asked for their say on options to continue the Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme for a further year.

The council's proposals include upping the discount from the current capped 91.5% to either 95 or 100%, meaning these households would pay either 5% or none of their bill.

They suggest that it could benefit around 4,700 residents and save the average working age recipient an additional £103 discount.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources and property, said: "This review by West Suffolk Council of the Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme is part of the authority's work to aid those on low income.

"We want to know people's thoughts about the options for a one-year increased discount and urge everyone to have their say."

The consultation will end on Friday, November 18 and will be discussed at the West Suffolk Council Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 6.

The proposal is a short-term measure for the financial year April 2023 to March 2024, after which the minimum contribution rate would revert to 8.5%.