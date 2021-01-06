Council leader calls on residents not to head to county's coasts

Published: 3:36 PM January 6, 2021

Visitors have already been asked to stay away from Southwold this week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The leader of East Suffolk Council, Steve Gallant, has called on residents not to head to the county's coasts following the country's move into lockdown.

Mr Gallant called on residents to keep away from East Suffolk's beauty spots, in particular its coastline, while looking to take their regular exercise.

"East Suffolk is a truly beautiful part of the country with an incredible coastline which draws millions of visitors each year," said Mr Gallant.

"But this is not a normal situation and people really should not travel anywhere unless for absolutely essential work or care related reasons, no matter how tempting it is.

"We can't wait to welcome people back to our fantastic destinations once restrictions are lifted but for now, please stay at home and stay safe."

The message comes after councillors in Southwold told those thinking of heading to the district that they would be reported to the police.