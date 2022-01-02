News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk roadworks happening at the start of January

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:57 PM January 2, 2022
This week signals the return to the school run, and the office for those unable to work from home. But journeys may be delayed as the new year roadworks get underway.

Here are six roadworks in Suffolk you can avoid over the next two weeks. 

Helmingham Road, Gosbeck

Helmingham Road will be closed from Hill Farm to Ashbocking Road from January 4 to 27 in order to improve drainage. 

Traffic has been diverted along Helmingham Road, Stonewall Hill, Ipswich Road, and through Gosbeck.

Belstead Road, Ipswich

Starting from January 5, Belstead Road in Ipswich will be undergoing footway resurfacing works, slurry prep, and slurry sealing. 

This will be taking place between Stoke Park Drive to Luther Road between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Traffic has been told to travel along Stoke Park Drive, Ellenbrook Road, Belmont Road, Shepherd Drive, Scrivener Drive, A1214, A137, Stoke Street, Belstead Road and vice versa.

From January 12, the will be working on the area between Girton Way and Stoke Park Drive, and traffic has been diverted along Stoke Park Drive, Belstead Road and vice versa.

Felixstowe Road, Martlesham

Felixstowe Road in Martlesham will be closed from 9am to 3.30pm on January 10.

This is for drainage works.

Traffic will be diverted along Anson Road, the A12, Main Road and vice versa.

Swilland Road, from Gibraltar Road to Swilland Road and Ashbocking Road at Otley, Swilland and Witnesham

The Swilland Road, B1078 Road from Gibraltar Road to Swilland Road and Ashbocking Road will be closed overnight from 7pm to 7am on December 15 through 17.

Traffic will be diverted along the B1077, B1079, and vice versa. 

Cemetery Road, Wickham Brook

Cemetery road in Wickham Brook will be closed from January 10 to 28 to install a new footway, bus stop and resurface the carriageway. 

