Scientist to examine dead whale on Bawdsey beach

The dead whale was discovered on Bawdsey Beach, in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

East Suffolk Council has confirmed that a scientist will be examining the body of the whale which was washed up on Bawdsey beach yesterday.

The creature's body, which was approximately 10 metres long, was spotted on the shore against the sea defences at Bawdsey yesterday and is currently still being washed against the rocks.

An East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “Our contractual partners at East Suffolk Norse were made aware of the presence of a whale carcass having washed ashore at Bawdsey on Easter Monday, April 18, following a report made via social media.

“An operations manager attended the site this morning (Tuesday, April 19) and confirmed that the deceased whale had washed ashore and become trapped between the groynes and sea defence.

“HM Coastguard was also in attendance to keep the area clear until the expected arrival of a representative from the Natural History Museum to carry out examinations this afternoon, before arrangements can be made for disposal of the carcass.”

In a statement, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said "I can confirm that the whale is still there.

"We are expecting the arrival of a scientist this afternoon to carry out tests before we arrange disposal."

More on this as it develops.



