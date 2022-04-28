Work starts to move storm-battered beach huts back into position

Gallery

Flying high . . . a beach hut is carefully lifted over the seafront lights power line at Felixstowe - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Work is underway to move more than 25 beach huts back to their seafront sites after they were ripped from their positions and damaged by storm-lashed seas.

The fierce waves at the start of the month left the huts at Felixstowe jumbled together and the promenade deep in sand and shingle.

Beach huts ripped from their sites on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: Richard Cornwell

High-powered sweepers have cleared most of the prom so that it is safe for pedestrians and cyclists to use - although there are sections in Sea Road still needing attention - while a digger was brought in to clear a car park that was inundated by the waves.

The large crane brought to Felixstowe seafront to re-site beach huts jumbled together in recent stormy seas - Credit: Richard Cornwell

The prom was left up to five inches deep in material - and in some places even more, with sand deep enough to touch the seats of benches lining the route.

Contractors prepare a beach hut moved by stormy seas ready for being lifted back into position - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Now contractors brought in by East Suffolk Council are putting the beach huts which were moved from their sites in Sea Road and at Manor Terrace back in place.

Anxious moments as a hut is moved to the prom from the car park in Sea Road - Credit: Richard Cornwell

The workers are lifting the huts onto the prom - in some places over the seafront lights power cable - so their platforms can be levelled and 'shallies' can be repositioned.

A hut alights on the prom to wait for its site to be levelled - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Deep sand and shingle on Felixstowe prom after the high tides - Credit: Richard Cornwell



