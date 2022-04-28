Gallery
Work starts to move storm-battered beach huts back into position
- Credit: Richard Cornwell
Work is underway to move more than 25 beach huts back to their seafront sites after they were ripped from their positions and damaged by storm-lashed seas.
The fierce waves at the start of the month left the huts at Felixstowe jumbled together and the promenade deep in sand and shingle.
High-powered sweepers have cleared most of the prom so that it is safe for pedestrians and cyclists to use - although there are sections in Sea Road still needing attention - while a digger was brought in to clear a car park that was inundated by the waves.
The prom was left up to five inches deep in material - and in some places even more, with sand deep enough to touch the seats of benches lining the route.
Now contractors brought in by East Suffolk Council are putting the beach huts which were moved from their sites in Sea Road and at Manor Terrace back in place.
The workers are lifting the huts onto the prom - in some places over the seafront lights power cable - so their platforms can be levelled and 'shallies' can be repositioned.