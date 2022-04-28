News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Gallery

Work starts to move storm-battered beach huts back into position

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:30 AM April 28, 2022
Flying high . . . a beach hut is carefully lifted over the seafront lights power line at Felixstowe

Flying high . . . a beach hut is carefully lifted over the seafront lights power line at Felixstowe - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Work is underway to move more than 25 beach huts back to their seafront sites after they were ripped from their positions and damaged by storm-lashed seas.

The fierce waves at the start of the month left the huts at Felixstowe jumbled together and the promenade deep in sand and shingle.

Beach huts ripped from their sites on Felixstowe seafront

Beach huts ripped from their sites on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: Richard Cornwell

High-powered sweepers have cleared most of the prom so that it is safe for pedestrians and cyclists to use - although there are sections in Sea Road still needing attention - while a digger was brought in to clear a car park that was inundated by the waves.

The large crane brought to Felixstowe seafront to re-site beach huts jumbled together in recent stormy seas

The large crane brought to Felixstowe seafront to re-site beach huts jumbled together in recent stormy seas - Credit: Richard Cornwell

The prom was left up to five inches deep in material - and in some places even more, with sand deep enough to touch the seats of benches lining the route.

Contractors prepare a beach hut moved by stormy seas ready for being lifted back into position  

Contractors prepare a beach hut moved by stormy seas ready for being lifted back into position - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Now contractors brought in by East Suffolk Council are putting the beach huts which were moved from their sites in Sea Road and at Manor Terrace back in place.

Anxious moments as a hut is moved to the prom from the car park in Sea Road

Anxious moments as a hut is moved to the prom from the car park in Sea Road - Credit: Richard Cornwell

The workers are lifting the huts onto the prom - in some places over the seafront lights power cable - so their platforms can be levelled and 'shallies' can be repositioned. 

A hut alights on the prom to wait for its site to be levelled

A hut alights on the prom to wait for its site to be levelled - Credit: Richard Cornwell

Deep sand and shingle on Felixstowe prom after the high tides

Deep sand and shingle on Felixstowe prom after the high tides - Credit: Richard Cornwell


East Suffolk Council
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Celebrities have been spotted in Restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including the award-winning Unruly Pig

Food and Drink

7 Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Stowupland from above google maps

Housing News

Plans for 14 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Work starting on Gateway 14 at Stowmarket

Work starts on A14 business park which could create 3,000 jobs

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon