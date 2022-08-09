Bins overflowing at area of outstanding natural beauty on Suffolk coast

These bins were pictured overflowing at Shingle Street on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Contributed

Bins have been pictured overflowing at an area of outstanding natural beauty on the Suffolk coast.

The images were captured at Shingle Street, near Hollesley, on Saturday, August 7.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “East Suffolk Council is responsible for emptying litter bins at this site on a regular basis.

“The area in which the bins are located is owned by the Shingle Street Settlement Company and the council is therefore limited in its capability to provide additional facilities.

“We would urge visitors to please be considerate if they find a bin full and keep hold of their litter to dispose of properly at home.”

Shingle Street is part of the Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), which was established in 1970.

An AONB is a nationally designated important landscape and the Coast & Heaths area was designated for the purpose of conserving and enhancing the habitats and biodiversity of the special heathlands, woodlands, estuaries and coast.