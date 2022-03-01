News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concerns raised over Bramford to Twinstead power line plans

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:01 PM March 1, 2022
Pylons in Suffolk

More pylons could be needed to bring power in from offshore wind farms. - Credit: Julie Kemp

Suffolk County Council is reserving judgement on power line plans through south Suffolk beauty spots until it has more details – but concerns over a number of areas have already been raised.

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) is planning to reinforce its 400kV grid between Bramford in south Suffolk and Twinstead in Essex.

It will feature new power lines through the Stour Valley and Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), although NGET has pledged to underground cables through the Stour and AONB.

At Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Conservative cabinet member for finance and the environment, Richard Rout said: “In terms of our areas of concern we are disappointed that their preliminary environmental impact report does not include an assessment of the potential impacts of the proposed scheme on tourism and skills given in particular the setting of the scheme, its national and international renown, this is an omission the county council strongly objects to.”

Division councillor James Finch said undergrounding of cables should also be allowed through Leavenheath, Assington and Bures as it could be a future extension to the AONB.

