Residents reminded to vote on plan for town's future

Southwold residents will be able to vote on their neighbourhood plan at the start of next month - Credit: Southwold Town Council

Southwold residents are being encouraged to have their say on a raft of future measures designed to support a wider regeneration strategy for the town.

The Southwold Neighbourhood Plan sets out a vision for development until 2036 and concentrates on rebuilding the permanent population.

A referendum on the plan will take place on February 3 at the Stella Peskett Millennium Hall.

The plan wants to provide the opportunity to expand the number of Southwold’s full-time resident population through community-led housing schemes, where communities can prioritise people employed in the town.

Will Windell, Mayor of Southwold said: “We want Southwold to be a place where people can afford to work, live and stay and we already have a number of projects underway that we believe will help bring our vision to reality.”

Applications for postal votes should be returned by 5pm on January 19.

For more information, visit: southwoldtown.com/southwold-neighbourhood-plan.