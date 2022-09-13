'Utterly disgusting' splashpad covered in slick layer of algae

Parents and children have noticed a slick layer of algae across the surface of a Suffolk town's splash pad. - Credit: Alyson Bartlett

Alyson Bartlett was walking past the Haverhill Splash Pad on the recreation ground after the King's Proclamation on Sunday, September 11.

She said it looked "utterly disgusting" and "not at all inviting", with a thick layer of green algae across the surface.

Haverhill resident Paige Brown also visited the splashpad earlier in the month with her brother's children and her three-year-old son.

"They were slipping all over the place, but my son's not one to let a fall get in the way of a fun time," she said.

Paige noticed a "slick layer of algae" forming across the surface of the pad, but didn't think it was enough to demand cleaning just yet.

She added: "Algae and microbes will be growing in the water and the surface must be like an ice rink. It was dangerous when I went but must be so much worse now."

Another mother said she last visited the splashpad with her son in mid-August and noticed something was amiss with the water draining system then.

"My son slipped over twice in a slippery patch near the yellow gate closest to the water pump." said Kathryn Knight.

"The water was also struggling to come out and taking longer to fill up, but I think this was due to the hot weather and lack of rain."

Kathryn said she would "highly recommend" closing the splash pad until it has been cleaned, as she believes it's a "health hazard".

A Haverhill Town Council spokesman said: "Haverhill Town Council own and maintain the splashpad in Haverhill Recreation Ground.

"Unfortunately, despite only being last jet-washed almost exactly one month ago, a rather unpleasant algaic bloom has arisen.

"To avoid any accidents the council has closed the splashpad and switched off the water. We will arrange a deep clean over the closed season and review the cleaning regime for 2023 to see what we can do to prevent a recurrence.

"It is a shame to close two weeks early, but we may have to accept that it is all weather dependent and we won't always get a full six-month season out of a splashpad."