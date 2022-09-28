Statue on Stowmarket roundabout officially unveiled 'after years of effort'

A piece of artwork on a roundabout in Stowmarket has been unveiled at last.

The artwork project - which initially started in 2018 - was unveiled on Friday, September 23 at the roundabout on Gun Cotton Way which has an exit onto Linnet Drive.

A vote on the design of the work was held in March in three locations – Tesco, Cedrus House and The Regal – with the winning design being 'Rural Reflections.'

The design encourages people to reflect on the area's longstanding agriculture and today’s building demands - while the birds circling above the plough echo the themed names used on the roads in the area.

There was some opposition to the work from local residents but the scheme was unanimously given the green light by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee in June.

Project manager, Jenny Davidson, said: "I’m delighted to say that the completed design has exceeded all expectations.

"It feels really good to see the work in place after years of effort."

The winning design, 'Rural Reflections.' - Credit: Suffolk Ironworks



