Garden waste collections in east Suffolk suspended after Storm Eunice

Garden waste collections in east Suffolk will be suspended next week following Storm Eunice and a recent fire at a processing facility.

East Suffolk Council said "unprecedented incidents" have affected the processing of collections in the district.

This includes winds of in excess of 70mph in Storm Eunice on Friday, as well as a fire at a waste transfer facility in Ipswich on February 6.

The blaze saw the processing of garden waste switched to another facility in Lowestoft – but that building has now closed due to damage from the storm.

East Suffolk Council said it was no option but to suspend garden waste collections from Monday to prioritise other services.

A council spokesman said: "Please present your waste or recycling bin on its normal collection day. If it is missed due to the backlog, we will endeavour to collect it the following day.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes in what are highly unusual circumstances."