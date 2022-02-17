News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays to bin collections expected in east Suffolk due to Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:40 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 4:56 PM February 17, 2022
Bin collections in East Suffolk have been affected by Storm Eunice

Bin collections in East Suffolk have been affected by Storm Eunice (file photo)

Bin collections in east Suffolk on Friday are likely to be delayed due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.

An amber weather warning has been issued in Suffolk, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said the authority was expecting to have to delay bin collections in the district on Friday as a result of the conditions.

The spokesman said the safety and welfare of refuse collectors is paramount and any cancellations would be confirmed on social media.

East Suffolk's bin collections have recently been affected by a fire that broke out at a waste facility at Ipswich's Ransomes Industrial Estate earlier this month.

Bin collections in east Suffolk have been affected after a fire at a waste transfer facility in Ipswich

East Suffolk Council's bin collections have been affected by a recent fire at a facility in Ipswich

