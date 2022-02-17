Delays to bin collections expected in east Suffolk due to Storm Eunice

Bin collections in East Suffolk have been affected by Storm Eunice (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Bin collections in east Suffolk on Friday are likely to be delayed due to strong winds from Storm Eunice.

An amber weather warning has been issued in Suffolk, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said the authority was expecting to have to delay bin collections in the district on Friday as a result of the conditions.

The spokesman said the safety and welfare of refuse collectors is paramount and any cancellations would be confirmed on social media.

East Suffolk's bin collections have recently been affected by a fire that broke out at a waste facility at Ipswich's Ransomes Industrial Estate earlier this month.