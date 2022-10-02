'Message to the community' painted at former middle school building site

A housing developer has teamed up with a town council and a local eco group to raise environmental awareness.

Pentaco – the developer of the former middle school site in Stowmarket – has teamed up with Stowmarket Eco Future Group and Mid Suffolk District Council to decorate the hoardings surrounding the site with environmental messaging and tips.

Social value & engagement manager at Pentaco Construction, Louise Reeve said: “Adding this mural to our hoarding is particularly important for Pentaco as we continue to make the environment a far bigger part of each project.

"We know that construction has a large impact on the environment, with the potential for this to actually be positive for the planet.

"The first step in solving the problem, however, is acknowledging there is one, which is where this mural is so exciting to spread constructive messages about what’s happening and what we can all do to help.”

Sharri McGarry from Stowmarket Eco Future Group said that the mural will act as "a message to the community."

“We want to help environmental awareness raising.

“I think the majority of people now know there’s a climate crisis it’s about 'what I can do to help?'

“A lot of people don’t know what to do so that’s what we’re trying to do with the awareness raising.

“We’ve got lots of messages up on the board of what people can do to help,” she added.

Stella Davis – also from the group – said: “This is the beginning of several things that we’ve got planned which are helping people to understand what they have to do and the changes they need to make.

“The other message that we want to get across is that it’s not about beating yourself up for not doing eco perfectly it’s about millions of people doing their bit and the impact of lots of small actions – everything you do counts."

A Mid Suffolk District Council spokesman said: “We are delighted to see the second phase of the hoardings art project come together at the recreation ground.

"Joel Millerchip’s street art mural at the former middle school site really captured the public’s attention in August, and we are sure the work of the Stowmarket Eco Futures Group will have the same impact.

"We are excited to see Pentaco’s continued work on this important housing project for Stowmarket and the wider district, and thank them for their commitment to expanding the community mural while construction is ongoing.”

