'Looking forward to my term' - New Stowmarket mayor announced

The new mayor of Stowmarket has been revealed.

Councillor Barry Salmon was elected as Stowmarket town mayor at the annual town council meeting on Wednesday, May 18.

The 2022/23 term has reverted back to being 12 months, after the past two mayoral terms were 18 months due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Salmon said: “I am looking forward to my term of office as town mayor. I think it will be both a challenge and a very enjoyable year.

"I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their support and will try my best to carry on in the positive way previous Stowmarket mayor’s have done.”

It is a tradition that every mayor chooses a charity or charities to fundraise for during their time in office.

During his 12 months, the new mayor will be supporting local Stowmarket-based charity Greenlights at The Mix, which is a primary school mentoring project helping children overcome difficulties like anxiety, anger and low self-esteem.

Outgoing mayor, Councillor Keith Scarff, said: “I would like to thank Stowmarket's residents, groups, businesses and councillors for the tremendous support that they have given to me and my consort Sarah during our term of office."

During his time in the post, Mr Scarff raised £3,000 for his two chosen charities, Red Gables and Citizens Advice Mid Suffolk.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to serve Stowmarket and to meet some lovely people and share experiences. I would also like to wish councillor Barry Salmon as the new mayor and councillor Nick Gowrley as the new deputy mayor our best wishes for the coming year,” Mr Scarff added.

Stowmarket Town Council recently received a Quality Gold Award as part of the Local Council Award Scheme.

Of over 9,000 Town and Parish Councils in England, less than 1% have achieved the Quality Gold Award.