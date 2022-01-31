Stowmarket recycling centre to close for fortnight

The recycling centre in Stowmarket will be closed for two weeks from the end of February - Credit: Google Maps

The recycling centre off the A14 at Stowmarket will be closed for two weeks from the end of February due essential resurfacing works.

Suffolk Recycling, which oversees waste management in the county, has confirmed the centre in Tot Hill will shut on February 28.

Stowmarket Recycling Centre will be closed for 2 weeks from 28 Feb for essential resurfacing works. Bookings will be blocked out so you can’t book in error. Nearest sites are Bury, Ipswich and Hadleigh. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/7HNRf2t45b pic.twitter.com/MVRNZwNxnf — Suffolk Recycling (@suffolkrecycle) January 31, 2022

For two weeks, the centre's calendar will be blocked out so residents cannot book in error.

The nearest recycling centres can be found in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Hadleigh.

Suffolk Recycling said on Twitter: "Apologies for any inconvenience caused."