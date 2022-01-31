News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Stowmarket recycling centre to close for fortnight

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:59 AM January 31, 2022
The recycling centre in Stowmarket will be closed for two weeks from the end of February - Credit: Google Maps

The recycling centre off the A14 at Stowmarket will be closed for two weeks from the end of February due essential resurfacing works.

Suffolk Recycling, which oversees waste management in the county, has confirmed the centre in Tot Hill will shut on February 28.

For two weeks, the centre's calendar will be blocked out so residents cannot book in error.

The nearest recycling centres can be found in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Hadleigh.

Suffolk Recycling said on Twitter: "Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Suffolk County Council
Stowmarket News

